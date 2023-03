CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Fire crews are working to put out a large pile of scrap metal that is burning at a west Charlotte business.

Police say Donald Ross Road between Wilkinson Boulevard and West Boulevard is closed in both directions. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Medic is on the scene. At this time there are no reported injuries.

The fire appears to be at Southern Metals Co.

Update Outside Fire; 2200 block of Donald Ross Rd; no injuries reported. Water pressure increased in the area to contain the fire. https://t.co/UCq3zx075b pic.twitter.com/S0QpwEfOU1 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 6, 2023

We are working to gather more information and will update this story as more information becomes available.