Children Barely Escape Being Hit By Car, Suspect in Custody

(UPDATE: 03/06/23)

The man accused of passing a stopped school bus and just barely missing two children trying to get on the bus has been arrested. Officials obtained warrants for 35-year-old Joseph Padgett Jr. for passing a stopped school bus, driving while his license was revoked, careless and reckless driving, and improper passing. He was arrested on Saturday and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

The Kia Soul that Padgett was driving was located at his home on Friday.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

(ORIGINAL STORY: 03/02/23)

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two children barely escaped being hit by a car while trying to board a school bus in Iredell County.

On Thursday morning, around 6:16 a.m., Iredell-Statesville Schools said a school bus was traveling on Old Mountain Road. According to school officials, as the bus stopped to pick up two students, a car drove pass two stopped cars before running through the stop arm of the school bus where two students had to run to avoid getting hit.

The district shared this statement regarding the incident:

“We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention. Driving distracted

is not worth someone’s life. If you see a stopped school bus with red flashing lights

and extended stop arms, this indicates the bus has stopped and children are getting

on or off the bus. Drivers must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing,

the extended stop arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start

driving again.”

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking any information regarding the driver of the car. The car is a light-colored Kia Soul with black wheels. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Highway Patrol by dialing *HP(*47).