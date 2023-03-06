Pleasant Monday, Cooler Outlook for Mid-Week

AM Headlines:

Pleasant and sunny Monday & Tuesday

Full Worm Moon Tuesday, March 7 @ 7:40am

Cooler by Midweek

Widespread rain Thursday PM -Friday

Spring Ahead – Daylight Saving Time Begins Sunday 2am Discussion:

It will be a quiet and cooler week. Highs today will be pleasant, reaching the mid 70s under mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s. Tuesday will remain pleasant and mostly sunny with temps once again 10-15 degrees above average in the mid 70s. A dry cold front will pass through the region late Tuesday. Temps will fall into the upper 30s Tuesday night with highs back in the low 60s Wednesday. This is actually seasonable for us this time of year. We’ll keep temps in the low 60s through Thursday. Another cold front arrives late in the week bringing widespread rain chances back to the forecast Thursday night into Friday. Highs will be above 10 degrees below average Friday — in the low to mid 50s. Rain will taper off Friday night into early Saturday. Drying out through the day Saturday with temps rebounding back into the low 60s. Another shot of rain arrives Sunday with temps back into the mid 50s.