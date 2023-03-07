Atrium Health To Lift Visitor Restrictions Due To Decrease In Flu Cases

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Effective March 7, flu restrictions limiting visitation by those aged 12 and under will be lifted at Charlotte-area Atrium Health hospitals. A significant drop in the number of patients being seen with flu-like symptoms prompted the change. Health systems will continue to require patients and teammates to wear masks in our facilities in accordance with CDC and regulatory guidance.

Atrium Health is joining Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health, Cone Health, CaroMont Health, and Randolph Health in lifting the restrictions on the same date and time to prevent confusion among the public and to avoid a patchwork of varying restrictions. This unified response will help better control the spread of flu throughout the region.

Despite the decline, healthcare providers ask individuals of all ages who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to help control the spread of the illness by not visiting patients in the hospital. Symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches or pain, cough or sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

To reduce the odds of getting the flu, healthcare leaders recommend frequent handwashing with soap or the use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; not touching eyes, nose, or mouth with hands; and getting an annual flu shot.

Most people with the flu have mild illness and do not need medical care. If you have flu symptoms, in most cases you should stay home and avoid contact with other people. Flu sufferers should rest, drink fluids and take ibuprofen or

acetaminophen to reduce minor pain or fever.

If you are concerned about the severity of your symptoms, contact your health care provider or start a video visit or eVisit.

The emergency department should only be used for people who are very sick such as those with difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion, severe vomiting, or signs of dehydration.

For more information, visit atriumhealth.org.