Charlotte Man Wins $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Balmore Bermudez of Charlotte took a chance on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Bermudez bought his lucky Mega 7’s ticket from 786 C-Store on Milton Road in Charlotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

Mega 7’s debuted in October with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

The N.C. Education Lottery’s Play Smart™ program educates and empowers North Carolinians to make smart decisions when they play the lottery. March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the lottery highlights Play Smart to help ensure when North Carolinians play the lottery it doesn’t become more than a game. Visit nclottery.com/PlaySmart to learn how the Play Smart program helps someone create a game plan to keep lottery play fun. If you or someone you know needs support, visit morethanagame.nc.gov/ for free, confidential help.