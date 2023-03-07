DWI Suspect Faces New Charges After Crash Victim Dies

STATESVILLE, NC — A man originally charged with driving while impaired after a wreck on February 24th, now faces more series charges. The crash happened near the intersection of E. Broad Street and Cynthia Street.

Investigators say the driver of a 1995 Honda Civic, Gabino Hernandez Nunez, crossed over the center line and hit a 2007 Honda Civic head on. Both drivers and two passengers in Nunez’s car were taken to the hospital.

Statesville Police say Nunez was under the influence and impaired at the time of the wreck, they say he was also speeding. Nunez was then charged with DWI.

Juvencio Mata Carbajal, one of the passengers in Nunez’s car died in the hospital from his injuries on February 26th.

Once arrested, Nunez will face additional charges of: Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, two counts of Felony Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle, No Operator License, and Reckless Driving to Endanger.

If you know where Gabino Hernandez Nunez may be, call the Statesville Police Department at (704) 878-3406.