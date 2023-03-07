Four From South Carolina Kidnapped In Mexico, Traveled To Country For Tummy Tuck Procedure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials say two of the four South Carolinians kidnapped in Mexico are dead. The other two are back on U.S. soil, getting medical treatment.

A 24-year-old has been detained, accused of keeping watch on the victims.

The group traveled to Mexico so the woman in the group could get a tummy tuck.

More and more people are pinching pennies on procedures by crossing the border.

According to a friend of one of the South Carolinians kidnapped, they went to Matamoros, Mexico so that the woman in the group could get a Tummy Tuck procedure.

“They’re going obviously to a place where the price is going to be cheaper but you got to ask yourself, why is that price cheaper?” said Dr. Jack Sheuer.

Dr. Sheuer is a plastic surgeon with Charlotte Plastic Surgery. He says going outside of the country may actually cost you more money in the long haul.

“One trip to the ER can wipe out any savings you may be saving by going to another country and can add additional cost that you would’ve never had in the first place,” explained Dr. Sheuer.

Dr. Sheuer point out, many leave the country less two week after the surgery. Bypassing necessary follow-up appointments. Increasing the risk of infection and other complications.

“What people don’t realize is surgery isn’t all about the surgery itself. A lot of what we do is follow up and making sure this patient is staying on course,” said Dr. Sheuer.

Dr, Sheuer recommends researching your surgeons credentials by going to these websites:

