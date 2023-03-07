Increased Fire Danger Tuesday

AM Headlines:

Cold Front Moving into the region this AM

Breezy afternoon/evening

Increased Fire Danger

Cooler Temps the rest of the week

Widespread rain Friday Discussion:

A dry cold front is making moves through the region this morning. Winds out of the NW will pick up across the day. Highs will still manage to reach the mid 70s this afternoon. The wind in combination with relative humidity levels dropping into the 20-25% range, there will be an increased fire danger across the region through 8pm. It is advised to postpone any burning and distinguish any smoking materials. A fire could get out of control quickly in conditions like these. Temps will fall through the evening with lows bottoming out in the upper 30s. Temps through Thursday will reach the low to mid 60s under mainly sunny skies. Widespread rain reaches the area Friday. It will be a chilly and soggy day with highs not getting out of the 50s. We’ll get a brief chance to dry out Saturday, before more scattered showers return Sunday into Monday.