Showers Move in Overnight

AM Headlines

Clouds Increase Today

Mild Temps w highs in the mid 60s

Rain tonight through midday Friday

Cooler Weekend

More rain/mountain wintry mix Sunday

Frost/Freeze early next week Discussion

Rain Returns Tonight

Clouds will increase today as moisture begins to flow back into the region out of the south. Highs will reach the mid-60s. Tonight rain returns as a boundary moves into the Carolinas. Showers will stretch through midday Friday. Highs will reach the low 60s as things begin to dry out with winds picking up out of the northwest – making for a chilly evening with lows falling into the 30s. Chance for light snow across the highest mountains through early Saturday morning.

More Rain/Wintry Mix for the Mountains Sunday

Saturday will be dry for the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Temps will reach the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Our next big weather maker arrives Sunday. Widespread rain and even a wintry mix across the mountains will be possible. Much colder Sunday with highs struggling to break out of the 40s for the Piedmont. Wet weather clear Monday morning.

Frost/Freeze Early Next Week

Some of the chilliest temps we have seen in weeks builds in Monday night. Since the growing season has begun across the Piedmont and Foothills, be on the lookout for frost advisories and freeze warnings as temps dip near if not below freezing Monday/Tuesday evening.