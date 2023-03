GREENSBORO, N. C. — Four teams punch their ticket to the semi-finals of the 2023 ACC Tournament. Bahakel Sports has a recap of Thursday’s action from the Greensboro Coliseum.

Note: Clemson won the late game, beating NC State 80 to 54.

Friday’s Semifinals matchups: #4 Duke vs. #1 Miami at 7 P.M. Followed by #3 Clemson vs. #2 Virginia at 9:30 P.M.