Cooler Weekend, Messy Sunday

AM Headlines:

AM Messy Commute

Drying out this afternoon

Wind Advisory for the Mountains until 10am Saturday NW 20-30 mph Gusts 50 mph

Dry and Cool Saturday

Messy Sunday Widespread Rain Piedmont/Northern Foothills Wintry Mix Mountains

Freezing Temps early next week Discussion:

Showers this morning. Rain clears with winds picking up this evening after a cold front pushes through the region. Wind Advisory across the mountains through 10am Saturday. Gusts up to 50mph possible with light snow for the highest peaks. Dry, but cool Saturday for the St. Patricks Day parade with highs near 60. Clouds fill in late day with a strong system moving into the Carolinas overnight. Messy Sunday. Wintry mix of freezing rain, snow and sleet is possible for the mountains this will change over to a cold rain Sunday evening after a lull midday. Temps will remain chilly with highs not getting out of the 40s Sunday. Colder air arrives Monday with lows falling below freezing Monday and Tuesday night.