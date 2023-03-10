Public’s Help Needed to Locate Missing 14-Year-Old Charlotte Girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte teen is missing and police need the community’s help to locate her.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking for 14-year-old Kamonie Teasley. Officials say Kamonie was last seen running from school on January 18, 2023, in the 7400 block of Tuckaseegee Road.

Police say Kamonie’s family is concerned for her safety. She is known to frequent the transit center, library in Uptown Charlotte and hotels in the Sugar Creek corridor.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.