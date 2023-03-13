Freeze Warnings in Effect Tonight

Icy spots across the mountains

Patchy dense fog

Clouds clear with mild afternoon temps

Freeze Warning tonight

Coldest temps arrive Tue PM/Wed AM

Warmer late week — rain returns Friday Discussion

Ashe, Avery and Watauga Co schools on a 2 hour delay due to icy spots this morning. It’s cold and cloudy with patchy fog across the rest of the region. Clouds will gradually clear with highs reaching the upper 50s this afternoon. Freeze warning in effect tonight as temps fall below freezing areawide. Winds will be out of the northwest 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. This will make it feel chilly through Tuesday where highs will be a good 10 degrees below average. The coldest temps settle in Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Lows will fall into the 20s. If you have done any gardening make sure you are covering or brining in your plants this week. We’ll begin to see temperatures rebound by mid to late week. Another cold front arrives Friday this will bring more rain just as temps get back into the 60s. This weekend will cool again with highs back in the mid 50s Sunday.