CHARLOTTE, NC — For the first day in our new Rising kitchen, we’re showing you how to make an easy one-skillet cheesy beef pasta.

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds ground turkey or beef

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium sweet red pepper, finely chopped

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon chili powder

8 ounces uncooked pasta

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook the turkey, onion and red pepper over medium heat, crumbling turkey, until meat is no longer pink, drain.

Add the tomatoes, broth, brown sugar and chili powder. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer uncovered, for 30 minutes.

Add pasta & return to a boil.

Reduce heat, cover and simmer until pasta is tender, 30-35 minutes.

Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook 2-3 more mins.