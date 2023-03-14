Police: Woman Arrested For Stabbing Husband In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (News Release) — Gastonia Police say they arrested and charged a 24-year-old woman after she stabbed her husband in their home Monday.

At approximately 11 a.m. on March 13th, first responders were called to a home on Mobile Lane for a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located the 25-year-old male victim suffering from two stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers determined that the woman stabbed her husband after an argument. The woman was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure. She is being held without bond.