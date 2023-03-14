Shots Fired Into Home During Party Near Lake Norman

DENVER, NC — Sheriff’s investigators are searching for the person who fired shots into a short-term rental home on Niblick Court near the Westport Golf Club in Denver, North Carolina.

The shooting happened during a party early in the morning on Monday, March 13, 2023, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Fortunately nobody was injured. When officers arrived, only two women were still at the home. They told investigators that everyone ran from the house out the back door to the back yard and left the party when the shooting stopped.

Investigators say they found bullet holes in the windows on each side of the front door and other places in the home, including the second floor. A number of shell casings were also found in the driveway.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909. You don’t have to leave your name or testify and you could get a cash reward.