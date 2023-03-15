Police Release Surveillance Video of Attempted Armed Robbery at Circle K in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have released surveillance video of an attempted armed robbery that happened at a Gastonia convenience store.

On March 7, 2023, detectives were called to the Circle K on S. New Hope Road around 2:10 a.m. During the investigation, detectives say the suspect was possibly a passenger in a vehicle that parked near the store. The suspect entered the store wearing sunglasses and a mask that covered his mouth and nose. Authorities say the suspect approached an employee behind the counter and told her to open the cash register. When the employee told the suspect that she couldn’t open the drawer, the suspect attempted to go behind the counter. The suspect attempted a second time to get the employee to open the register but she again stated she couldn’t. Police say after the second attempt the suspect left the store and was last seen entering the driver’s side of the vehicle and left the area.

The employee told investigators that the suspect kept his right hand in his jacket pocket at all time and looked down at his pocket inferring that he was armed.

Anyone with information about this attempted armed robbery, the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.