Widespread Freeze

AM Headlines:

AM Freeze Warning until 11am

Mild and sunny today with highs reaching the upper 50s

Another Freeze Warning through Thursday 10AM

Warmer end to the week

Cold front brings rain late Friday

Freezing temps return Sunday Morning Discussion:

Freeze warning in effect until 11am. Temps have tumbled into the teens and 20s overnight with clear skies. High pressure will keep us dry again today, but highs will work their way back into the upper 50s. One more night of freeze warnings. A nice warm-up to close out the work week coming our way as winds veer out of the southwest bringing in more moisture and warmer temps w/ highs jumping into the mid to upper 60s. Don’t forget the umbrella if you’re heading out for St. Patrick’s Day. Clouds will fill in with rain pushing into the region late Friday ahead of a cold front. Rain will clear early Saturday with cold temps trailing behind. Lows will drop back toward freezing by Sunday morning.