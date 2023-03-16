Black Wednesday Launches She’s Giving Campaign For Women’s History Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – March is Women’s History Month and a local organization has a new effort to support women across Charlotte. Marketing and public relations agency, Black Wednesday, launched the “She’s Giving” campaign this month.

A key component of the campaign is the mass purchase of tampons to be donated to women in need. They are also handing out the feminine products to local businesses so that they can be placed in their women’s bathrooms.

Another important part is a t-shirt duo to be purchased as a pair. One shirt to keep and one to give to a woman who has made a great impact on them.

Learn more about Black Wednesday and their mission here.