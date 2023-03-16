Warming Up Thursday

Headlines:

Freeze Warning until 10am

Warmer today

Cold front brings widespread rain for St. Patrick’s Day

Cooler Weekend Discussion:

High pressure has kept the skies clear, but it will begin to move off the coast today. Freezing temps this morning with a freeze warning until 10am. Highs will reach the mid 60s today as winds transition out of the southwest. Clouds will keep temps from falling as drastically overnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s. Cold front will approach from the west Friday. Breezy for your St. Patrick’s Day with scattered showers beginning late morning. Rain will become more steady through the day with showers clearing overnight. Temps will cool this weekend with highs in the upper 50s Saturday. Freezing temps return by Sunday morning. Highs will only reach the low 50s Sunday and Monday, but begin to warm up by the middle of next week.