CMPD Continues To Search For Suspects One Week After Murder Of McDonald’s Manager

CHARLOTTE — The family of Lacarta Roseborough wants justice after he was shot to death moments after he got off from work.

Roseborough worked as a manager at the McDonald’s restaurant on South Boulevard. On March 11th, around 10:30 p.m., his family says he clocked out, walked outside the restaurant, and was shot seven times. The 23-year-old died at the hospital.

His family believes someone saw something that night, but they haven’t spoken to police. The family says witnesses describe the suspect as tall, thin, with dreads, and he was wearing a mask.

This is the latest killing in a string of violence that’s happened over the past 6 months at the same McDonald’s restaurant. Last November, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument. CMPD has not said if anyone has been charged with the crime.

WCCB News reached out to McDonald’s corporate office to ask if any security measures will be put into place following this latest crime. So far, we have not received a response.

Roseborough’s family is raising money for his funeral. If you’d like to donate, click the link below.