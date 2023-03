WADESBORO, N.C. – A 19-year-old was found shot on Friday, March 17th.

Deputies responded to a traffic accident near Airport Road in Wadesboro, N.C. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim, 19-year-old Tony Gainey was suffering from gunshot wounds.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Detectives encourage anyone with information to come forward by contacting the Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188.