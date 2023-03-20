Deadly Shooting in East Charlotte, Victims Identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials have released the names of the two people that were shot and killed in east Charlotte on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Michael Brown Jr., and 16-year-old Jareese Florybert.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives were called to the 4400 block of The Plaza. Detectives found Brown Jr., and Florybert both suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced them deceased at the scene.

At this time no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.