CMPD Body Camera Video Released In Officer-Involved Shooting

(UPDATE 03/20/23):

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened on September 15, 2022 in northwest Charlotte.

Police shot at a suspected car thief they say had a gun. No one was hurt.

**WARNING: Viewer Discretion is Advised. The videos contain explicit language.**

_______________________________________________________________________

(UPDATE 09/16/22):

Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, officers were called out for a License Plate Reader hit for a stolen vehicle on LaSalle Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle near Onyx Street and Dundeen Street. The driver, who police say was armed, jumped out of the car and ran. That driver was identified as Shaeeh Covington. Officers pursued Covington on foot, and at some point, police say officers perceived a threat and fired their weapons. Neither the driver nor the officers were hurt.

Covington surrendered to officers and two juveniles were taken into custody. Officers recovered multiple firearms from the scene. Multiple officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation which is standard protocol.

Shaheem Covington is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude among other charges. The juveniles were charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

_______________________________________________________________________

(ORIGINAL POST 09/15/22):

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Charlotte around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

It happened in the 1300 block of Onyx Street. No other details have been provided. WCCB has a news crew at the scene.