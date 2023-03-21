Former President Trump Awaits Fate In New York Hush Money Case, City Prepares for Protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Manhattan grand jury could decide on Wednesday whether to indict former President Donald Trump.

Republicans in congress are publicly criticizing the District Attorney’s efforts to charge Trump.

Over the weekend, Trump posted on social media he expects to be arrested in Manhattan on allegations of paying campaign hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair.

Trump has called for protests from supporters if, and when he is arrested. Prompting authorities in New York and at the capitol in D.C. to ramp up security.

UNC Charlotte Political Science Professor Eric Heberlig worries protests may get out of hand.

“The danger of escalation is quite significant here, which is why Trump’s invitation for people to protest is particularly challenging,” explained Heberlig.

Republican politicians like South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and House Speaker Keving McCarthy are siding with the 45th president.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who worked under Trump, weighed in while in Charlotte Tuesday night.

“I’m worried about what the Manhattan DA is doing. It’s of a kind with what we are talking about with what’s going on inside the justice department. By the way, it’s not about Donald Trump, it’s about the indecency of politicizing these institutions that are supposed to be based on it’s conservatives,” said Pompeo

Heberlig says that political pressure could be harmful to our legal system.

“I think the way Congress is reacting is particularly dangerous. You know, regardless of the wisdom of the New York DA, having congress try to intimidate a local DA is easily something that could be a trend,” said Heberlig.