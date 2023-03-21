Last Freezing Start this Week

AM Headlines:

Freeze Warning until 10am

Warmer afternoon, not as cold tonight

Chance Showers Wednesday

Near 80 by Thursday

Cold front brings widespread rain Fri PM – Sat AM

Mild Weekend Discussion:

Last freezing start for a few days. Temps will climb to the low to mid 60s today with clouds increasing. Moisture will begin to return to the area allowing temps to stay above freezing overnight. A series of weak disturbances will bring the chance for a few spotty showers Wednesday. This will keep temps in the upper 50s to near 60s through the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. High pressure will keep things dry and sunny through the end of the work week. Highs will climb to near 80 by Thursday with temps cruising into the low to mid 80s by Friday. A cold front will bring rain into the region Friday night through late Saturday morning. Temps will remain mild for the weekend with highs in the mid-70s as we get a brief opportunity to dry out through Sunday.