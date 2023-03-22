Abducted Three-Year-Old Boy Found In Stanly Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing three-year-old boy in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says they found Malaki Blake Greene safe Wednesday evening in Oakboro, North Carolina.

Officials believe Malaki’s mother, 25-year-old Alyssa Greene, took him in violation of a court order.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Division, United States Marshall Service, Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department helped with the investigation.