Gastonia Police Continue Investigating Deadly Shooting on Union Road

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Gastonia as 20-year-old Tyceria Alexander.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call just before 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Alexander deceased near Union Road and 12th Avenue. His family says Alexander was walking to a job interview at Wendy’s Restaurant when he was gunned down.

At this time, police have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

Gastonia Police are asking for any businesses or residents in the area with surveillance cameras to review them for any possible leads that can help with arrests in the case.

UPDATE: Death now investigated as a homicide. Victim is a male. 12th Ave is CLOSED between Union Rd and Anderson St. pic.twitter.com/dFz7DWEbF7 — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) March 21, 2023

WCCB will update this story as more details are released.