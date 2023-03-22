Showers and Cooler Wednesday

AM Headlines

Showers pick up near AM commute

Cooler today

Much warmer through the end of the week

Cold front brings rain/storms Saturday

Mild end to the weekend

More storms are possible early next week Discussion

Showers and Cooler Today

Terms are running a good 15-20 degrees warmer this morning under cloudy skies. Showers are beginning to press into the region and will become more steady towards mid-morning. Expecting rain to dip as far south as I-85. Expecting 1/4 to 1/2″ of rainfall total. Cooler and cloudy today with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Rain will wrap up early this evening near sunset.

BIG Warm-up Late Week – warmest temps of 2023 so far possible..

Warmer air pumps into the region through the end of the week. Patchy dense fog is possible tomorrow morning. Highs will be near 80 tomorrow with overnight lows near 60 as we stay dry through the end of the week. Friday will likely be the warmest day of 2023 yet with temps in the low to mid-80s.

Back to Back Cold Fronts Begin this Weekend

A cold front will bear down on the region this weekend. This will bring rain and the potential for some storms Saturday. As of now, severe threat looks limited Saturday afternoon but it will be something to watch. Temps will remain mild Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another cold front will swing into the region early next week bringing better storm chances to the region. Temps will take a nose-dive by mid-week next week back into the 60s.