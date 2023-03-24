Charlotte Murder Suspect Arrested In Virginia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say the suspect accused of stabbing a man to death in the Steele Creek area has been arrested in Virginia. Javier Diaz, 42, was arrested near Warrenton, Virginia in the early morning hours of March 24th, according to a news release from CMPD.

Diaz has been charged with murdering 34-year-old Juan Carlos Miranda-Perez. Homicide detectives traveled to Virginia to interview Diaz. Once extradition is granted, he will be transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Diaz killed Miranda-Perez on Kingsford Drive shortly after 5:30am on Sunday, March 19th. Police have not released a motive in the case. Anyone with additional information about this murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.