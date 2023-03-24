Medical Emergency Sends 8 Students & School Bus Driver To The Hospital

ROWAN CO., N.C. — A school bus driver and 8 students went to the hospital after a medical emergency on a Rowan-Salisbury school bus Friday afternoon.

A school district spokesperson says the driver of a bus coming from Hanford Dole Elementary in Salisbury pulled over at a local fire department after students started feeling sick.

Volunteers with the Millers Ferry Fire Department helped the students and the driver while parents were being notified.

There’s no word what caused the illness. All the other students on the bus were picked up by their parents.