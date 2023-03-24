Panthers Agree To Terms With Wide Receiver DJ Chark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Just a few weeks removed from the huge trade that sent DJ Moore to Chicago for the Number 1 overall pick, the Carolina Panthers are continuing to fill their offensive needs.

The Panthers have added DJ Chark, the former Jaguars and Lions wide receiver. Chark had 30 catches for 502 yards last season but missed some time due to injury. He came to notoriety when he posted 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. At only 26, he becomes a key factor in how the offense led by new head coach Frank Reich will continue to develop.

Chark adds a big body, physical receiver to the offense with successful experience in the league. This is just another move in what has been an eventful off-season for the Carolina Panthers.

During this offseason, the Panthers have added and Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders, Hayden Hurst and now Chark to help their first overall pick, which is projected to be a quarterback.