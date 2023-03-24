Police: Two Women Wanted For Stealing Merchandise From The Mast General Store In Boone

1/2

BOONE, N.C. — Boone Police need your help identifying two women accused of stealing jewelry and a key chain from the Mast General Store in Boone.

Police say the women entered the store on West King Street around 4:30pm on February 28th. After spending approximately six minutes inside the store, both women reportedly left the business without paying for several items from the store, according to a news release from Boone Police.

If you recognize these women, call 828-268-6959 to submit an anonymous tip.