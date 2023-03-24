Teen Shot In The Leg In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a teen was shot in the leg after someone opened fired on a home in northwest Charlotte overnight. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30am on Flagler Lane.

The home was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. During the shooting, police say a 13-year-old was shot in the leg. The teen was transported to a local children’s emergency department. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The victim’s mother and two other minors were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to CMPD. None of them were injured.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicated this shooting was not random. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.