Stormy Start to Monday

AM Headlines:

Ongoing rain and storms this AM

Warming up with sunshine returning through the day

Isolated storms are possible late

A few showers Tuesday, otherwise cooler outlook through mid-week

Warming up late week

Rain and storms return Friday-Saturday Discussion:

Ongoing rain and storms this morning. Disturbance swinging through the Tennessee Valley will lift and help clear the rain by mid-morning. Clouds will begin to clear with highs back in the 70s today. Isolated storms later this afternoon are possible. Tuesday will bring more seasonable temps back to the table along with isolated showers. Drier through mid to late week with temps back into the 70s by Wed/Thu. We’ll need to keep an eye on Saturday’s storm threat. A cold front will make its way through the region bringing showers and storms by Friday night. Rain will clear by late Saturday with a drier end to the weekend.