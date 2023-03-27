Stormy Start to Monday
AM Headlines:
- Ongoing rain and storms this AM
- Warming up with sunshine returning through the day
- Isolated storms are possible late
- A few showers Tuesday, otherwise cooler outlook through mid-week
- Warming up late week
- Rain and storms return Friday-Saturday
Discussion:
Ongoing rain and storms this morning. Disturbance swinging through the Tennessee Valley will lift and help clear the rain by mid-morning. Clouds will begin to clear with highs back in the 70s today. Isolated storms later this afternoon are possible. Tuesday will bring more seasonable temps back to the table along with isolated showers. Drier through mid to late week with temps back into the 70s by Wed/Thu. We’ll need to keep an eye on Saturday’s storm threat. A cold front will make its way through the region bringing showers and storms by Friday night. Rain will clear by late Saturday with a drier end to the weekend.