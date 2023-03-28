Cloudy with Rain Late Day Tuesday

AM Headlines:

Patchy Dense Fog S of I-85

Clouds Fill In Today

PM Showers

Cooler, but dry mid-week

Warming Up Friday

Rain/Storms Friday PM – Saturday Discussion:

A cold front is slowly slipping south of the region this morning. Patchy dense fog is developing near/south of the front where dew points are still in the 50s-60s. Clouds will fill in today as a weak piece of energy nears the area. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 with showers filling in tonight. Rain will be light and wrap up after midnight. High pressure takes control of the region with a cooler outlook Wednesday. Temps will begin in the low 40s for the morning with highs in the low 60s — a few degrees below average. But, it will be sunny and dry. Temps will begin to warm back into the upper 60s Thursday. A cold front will approach the area Friday. Temps will soar into the mid-70s. Rain and storms will begin to move in late. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side so it will be something to watch the closer we get to the weekend. Things will dry out Sunday with highs back in the low 70s.