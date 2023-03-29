Center City Weekend With Molly Kenny: Charlotte Shout!

CHARLOTTE, NC — Molly Kenny is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, it’s all about Charlotte SHOUT!

Charlotte SHOUT! returns to Uptown Charlotte from March 31st to April 16 th , presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America

, presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America The festival will be in Uptown, Charlotte, mostly along Tryon St., Levine Avenue of the Arts, Victoria Yards, and Gateway Village.

The festival showcases art, music, food and ideas.

Features 200+ installations, performances, events, and activations.

Nearly all events are outdoors, free, and open to the public without tickets.

New attractions at Charlotte SHOUT! this year includes Pianodrome, America’s first performance space made entirely from upcycled pianos; “POP!”, an interactive art installation featuring five monoliths with creatures waiting to be freed for a show; Serenity Garden, a new SHOUT! venue at a secret Uptown greenspace; “Affinity,” an immersive light and sound adventure inspired by the human brain with 62 different color combinations and 112 points of interaction; and 15 !cons, each designed by a local artist, punctuating the entire footprint of the festival.

Returning attractions include “Impulse,” the giant illuminated seesaws, Charlotte Ideas Festival, musical performances by more than 80 local musicians, Charlotte StrEATs Festival, and surprise installations.

A schedule of events and a map of the festival is available at charlotteshout.com