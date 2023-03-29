Center City Weekend With Molly Kenny: Charlotte Shout!
CHARLOTTE, NC — Molly Kenny is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, it’s all about Charlotte SHOUT!
- Charlotte SHOUT! returns to Uptown Charlotte from March 31st to April 16th, presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America
- The festival will be in Uptown, Charlotte, mostly along Tryon St., Levine Avenue of the Arts, Victoria Yards, and Gateway Village.
- The festival showcases art, music, food and ideas.
- Features 200+ installations, performances, events, and activations.
- Nearly all events are outdoors, free, and open to the public without tickets.
- New attractions at Charlotte SHOUT! this year includes Pianodrome, America’s first performance space made entirely from upcycled pianos; “POP!”, an interactive art installation featuring five monoliths with creatures waiting to be freed for a show; Serenity Garden, a new SHOUT! venue at a secret Uptown greenspace; “Affinity,” an immersive light and sound adventure inspired by the human brain with 62 different color combinations and 112 points of interaction; and 15 !cons, each designed by a local artist, punctuating the entire footprint of the festival.
- Returning attractions include “Impulse,” the giant illuminated seesaws, Charlotte Ideas Festival, musical performances by more than 80 local musicians, Charlotte StrEATs Festival, and surprise installations.
- A schedule of events and a map of the festival is available at charlotteshout.com