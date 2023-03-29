Family, Friends Remember Life Of A Young Mother Killed After Domestic Dispute

CHARLOTTE — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a young mother who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. CMPD says 24 year-old Janna Lee Barnes was gunned down at a home on Teresa Lane.

They say the suspect, 28-year-old Audie Belk, Jr., called 911 to report he had just shot Barnes. Authorities say Belk remained on the scene until police arrived. He was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Friends say Barnes loved children. She taught for years at a pre-school in Huntersville. She leaves behind a 2 year-old son whom she adored. Barnes’ family has created a Gofundme account to help with expenses. If you’d like to donate, click the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-lawyer-fees-and-funeral?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1H2o2hxiIjNekY3utNu8tn217hoasgIm3q0jubPzoJCZpGr39Zxo4rLgo

PREVIOUS STORY —

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Charlotte. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to a home on Teresa Lane near Thompson Avenue shortly after 6pm on Sunday, March 26th in reference to a domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon.

Homicide Investigation in the North Division https://t.co/2A7iNnOw5G — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 26, 2023

Upon arrival, officers say they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Investigators say they are not currently looking for additional suspects in the case but anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.