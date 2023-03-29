High Pressure Takes Hold Through the End of the Week

AM Headlines:

Cooler Start

Sunny, dry and slightly below average temps

Warmer through the end of the week

Clouds fill in Friday

Rain and storms Fri PM -Sat AM

Dry end to the weekend Discussion:

High pressure will take control of the forecast with cooler and direr air working its way into the region today. Sunny and slightly below average with highs reaching the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Temps will fall near or below freezing from the I-40 stretch north this evening which could lead to some patchy frost under mostly clear skies and calm winds. Highs will climb to near 70 though Thursday. A cold front will approach the area this weekend with clouds filling in Friday. Temps will rise into the mid 70s with showers and a few storms firing up Friday night into Saturday morning. The severe threat is low, but not completely zero with a stronger storm or two capable of producing damaging wind possible. The cold front will sweep through quickly Saturday afternoon with clouds clearing by Saturday evening. It will be breezy, but still warm Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Dry weather Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Temps will climb fast with highs back in the upper 70s early next week.