Monster Jam Roars Back Into Charlotte This Summer

1/45

2/45

3/45

4/45

5/45



6/45

7/45

8/45

9/45

10/45



11/45

12/45

13/45

14/45

15/45



16/45

17/45

18/45

19/45

20/45



21/45

22/45

23/45

24/45

25/45



26/45

27/45

28/45

29/45

30/45



31/45

32/45

33/45

34/45

35/45



36/45

37/45

38/45

39/45

40/45



41/45

42/45

43/45

44/45

45/45



























































































CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Charlotte for an adrenaline-charged weekend event at Spectrum Center on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

Become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer at MonsterJam.com to get exclusive early access to the pre-sale offer code to purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 4th.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets!™

The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience prior to the Saturday and Sunday event. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures. New-for-2023 activities including the Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy. This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Charlotte motorsports fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. The Charlotte event will feature skilled athletes battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill.

WHEN: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Event Time – 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Event Time – 1:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

WHERE: Spectrum Center – 333 East Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28202

TICKETS: Tickets are affordably priced for the whole family!

Tickets and Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

*Ticket prices subject to change – additional venue/ticketing fees may apply

TRUCK LINEUP: Truck & driver line-up to be announced at a later date.

**Truck and driver line-up subject to change