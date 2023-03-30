New Upscale Coffee Shop, One Of Four New Businesses Set To Open In The Rebranded Queen City Quarter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CBRE has announced four new in-line tenants at Queen City Quarter, a 302,324-square-foot, mixed-use development in uptown Charlotte previously known as EpiCentre. Nostalgia Hollow Co., a local coffee and home goods shop will open this summer or late fall. There are two locations currently in Kannapolis. The business will move into the old Vida Restaurant location in Uptown.

Portal 123 is a rotating Instagram museum and immersive art experience that was originally located at 114 South Tryon St., and closed

during the pandemic. Cajun Market, a fast-casual Cajun-Creole restaurant will be opening the restaurant’s second location.

Super Icy Brothers, a frozen dessert shop also operates two other locations in Carolina Place and Northlake Mall.

“There is a lot of excitement and energy surrounding Queen City Quarter,” said CBRE’s Fitch. “We’re thrilled to welcome four new tenants, as well as many other concepts that are eager to claim their presence in the heart of uptown Charlotte. The future is certainly bright for Queen City Quarter!”

Queen City Quarter is centrally located on College Street, between Trade and Fourth Streets. The mixed-use center is within walking distance of Charlotte’s biggest attractions, including Spectrum Center, Bank of America Stadium and the Charlotte Convention Center.

It’s accessible from the Overstreet Mall and features an on-site parking deck, a LYNX light rail station on the second level, and on-site property management.