Harris Teeter Returns As Presenting Sponsor Of Taste Of Hope Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The American Cancer Society (ACS) will host its third annual Taste of Hope Charlotte gala on September 30 at Le Meridian Sheraton Charlotte. Harris Teeter will continue as the presenting sponsor for the “Night on Broadway” themed culinary live performance fundraiser, Taste of Hope Charlotte presented by Harris Teeter.

“As Charlotte’s premier grocer, Harris Teeter is committed to supporting community-based initiatives that represent our valued associates and what matters most to them,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter and sponsorship chair for Taste of Hope Charlotte. “We have supported the American Cancer Society through various events including this gala since 2017. Charlotte’s culinary reach is amazing. Showcasing preparing fresh food and enjoying it with family and friends translates into an everyday appeal for home chefs. The Taste of Hope Charlotte presented by Harris Teeter afforded our company an opportunity to support the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission and aligns with Harris Teeter’s commitment to providing the freshest, quality ingredients to our shoppers as well as with our corporate culture of supporting the communities we serve.” “Having a partner who is well known in the community provides the awareness for this ‘foodie’ fundraiser,” said Mel Toran, executive director of the American Cancer Society in western North Carolina and South Carolina. “Harris Teeter has been a wonderful partner for many of our Charlotte regional events and contributed more than $456,000 to the American Cancer Society in 2022. Being affiliated with Harris Teeter’s brand is a win-win for us.”

Chef David Burke and his uptown Charlotte restaurant, Red Salt by David Burke, will host the “Night on Broadway” themed dining experience. Burke is one of the best-known and most respected chefs in modern American cuisine. Acknowledged as a leading pioneer in American cooking, Burke, a New Jersey native, is also recognized internationally for his revolutionary techniques, exceptional skills, successful restaurant empire, and many TV appearances.

The Taste of Hope Charlotte presented by Harris Teeter is scheduled for Saturday, September 30, at Le Meridien Sheraton Charlotte’s Symphony ballroom (555 So. McDowell St) at 6 PM. The annual fundraiser features an interactive cocktail reception, a three-course chef-curated menu, and cooking presentation, silent and live auctions, mission paddle raise to support the Charlotte Health Equity Fund (access to transportation services for cancer patients in need of resources), and live entertainment.

