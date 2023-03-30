Pleasant and Sunny Thursday

AM Headlines:

Patchy Frost near/north of I-40 – Chilly and clear start

Pleasant and Sunny Day

Breezy w/ more clouds Friday

Rain and storms arrive Fri PM – Sat AM

Windy Saturday

Drying out Sunday Discussion:

Beautiful outlook for your Thursday with highs reaching the low 70s this afternoon. High pressure will nudge out of the region allowing a cold front to move into the region this weekend. Breeze picks up Friday with clouds building in. Highs will stretch into the low 70s. Timing is helpful as this cold front enters the Carolinas early Saturday — limiting the severe threat for the region. However, a stronger storm or two could still be capable of producing damaging gusts as storms roll into the Piedmont Saturday afternoon. The severe threat increases as the line moves closer to the coast. Anyone heading to the Dreamville Concert in Raleigh will be happy to know the rain and storms will clear by Saturday evening. But, all should prepare for a very windy Saturday. Gusts 70+ for the mountains will be possible with 30-40 mph gusts across the Piedmont. Colder temps arrive overnight into early Sunday with temps falling into the 30s and 40s. HIghs will reach the upper 60s Sunday with winds dying down early. Warming back up next week with highs back near 80 by Tuesday.