Cowboy Boots, Loafers – These Are The Most Popular Fashion Trends Right Now In North Carolina

Study conducted by Boohoo.

The most popular fashion trends in North Carolina, according to Google searches:

Cowboy boots are the most popular fashion trend in North Carolina, and across the country.

Trends such as loafers, bomber jackets, and graphic tees are also popular right now across America.

New York is the state most obsessed with fashion trends, followed by New Jersey and California, respectively.

New research reveals the most popular fashion trends across America. The study, conducted by fashion experts Boohoo, examined Google search data to discover the most popular fashion trends across the country based on the monthly search volume for fashion trends in each state.

North Carolina’s top 5 most Googled fashion trends right now:

Cowboy boots Loafers Chelsea boots Graphic tees Puffer jackets

A spokesperson for Boohoo commented on the findings: “This research offers a fascinating insight into the most popular fashion trends in the country right now, with cowboy boots taking the top spot by a landslide. Cowboy boots have been a popular fashion trend in the United States for many years, particularly in Western states.

Still, cowboy boots have only recently gained the momentum to reach mainstream fashion across the globe and are especially favored among festival goers and fashion enthusiasts who appreciate the style of Western wear.”

The states most obsessed with fashion trends

The research revealed that New York is the most obsessed state with fashion trends in the country. Within the state, New Yorkers search for words associated with fashion trends an average of 8,165 times a month, per 100,000 people, placing the fashion capital firmly in the top spot. The top five fashion trends in New York right now are loafers, Chelsea boots, puffer jackets, trench coats, and bomber jackets.

New Jersey ranks as the second state most obsessed with fashion trends. The most Googled fashion trends in New Jersey right now are the same as New York, with loafers, Chelsea boots, puffer jackets, trench coats, and bomber jackets, respectively. Searches for different fashion trends in New Jersey receive a combined monthly average of 6,920 searches per 100,000 people.

The study placed California as the third most trend-obsessed state in America. California has a distinct fashion scene influenced by its diverse population and fashion-forward cities, so it is no surprise that searches related to fashion trends in California receive an average total of 6,546 monthly, per 100,000 people. The top five fashion trends in California right now are loafers, cowboy boots, puffer jackets, bomber jackets, and Chelsea boots.

Ranking in fourth place is Maryland. The Mid-Atlantic state search for fashion trends a combined total of 6,437 times monthly per 100,000 people. The top five fashion trends in Maryland right now are loafers, Chelsea boots, cowboy boots, trench coats, and graphic tees, respectively.

The study revealed that Georgia ranks as the fifth state most obsessed with fashion trends in the country. Georgia is known for its southern charm and hospitality, which is reflected in its fashion trends and each month, Georgia residents search for different fashion trends an average of 6,266 times per 100,000 people. The trends that are the most Googled in Georgia right now are loafers, cowboy boots, graphic tees, Chelsea boots, and puffer jackets.