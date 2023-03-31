Windy Weekend Outlook

AM Headlines:

Mild Start to Friday

Cloudy and Breezy Day

High Wind Watch for Mountains and Foothills

Line of showers and storms Saturday

Windy after the front passes Discussion:

It is a mild and cloudy start to the day. Temps will warm to the low 70s with a breezy afternoon. Spotty showers across the higher elevations today. However, a cold front will bring a line of showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday. Severe threats along that line will be limited early in the morning. But, by early afternoon a few stronger storms are possible for areas south and east of Charlotte. A level 1 out of 5 severe threat stretches for the eastern edge of the region to the Carolina coast. Damaging gusts will be the greatest concern, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be completely ruled out. Winds will pick up after the front passes with gusts of 40 mph possible as temps warm to near 80 for the Piedmont Saturday afternoon as the sun peeks back out. High wind watch for the mountains and foothills as gusts 50-60+ mph will be possible. This could bring down trees and cause power outages. Winds will die down Sunday. Cooler air reaches the area Sunday morning with wind chills ranging from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s across the Piedmont. Highs will reach the upper 60s under sunny skies. Warming up to the low 80s by early next week with our next cold front arriving mid-week.