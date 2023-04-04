One Injured In Shooting at Ramsey Creek Park in Cornelius, Woman Arrested

(UPDATE: 4/4/23)

A 66-year-old Concord woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened at a Cornelius park on Monday.

Terri Bignell is currently in the Mecklenburg County jail according to jail records. She has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Police say the shooting at Ramsey Creek Park was isolated and that the victim and Bignell knew each other. Medic transported the victim to Atrium.

Police did not say what led to the shooting. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.

On Monday, Cornelius Police say they responded to the park for an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived on scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic confirmed the person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium.

Police say this is an isolated incident. No other details have been released at this time.