Charlotte Students Join Nationwide School Walkout In Response To Nashville School Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students around the country walked out of the classroom on Wednesday as part of a nationwide demonstration calling for stricter gun laws to prevent more school shootings.

“I should not have to say I love you, goodbye to my parents before leaving for school wondering if I’ll ever see them again,” said 8th grader Tessa Fulther.

Students at Trinity Episcopal School in Uptown Charlotte joined thousands of other worried students around the country.

The walkout is in response to a school shooting in Nashville last week that left six dead.

“Me and my friends were talking about it and I was just like again? I’ve become almost numb to it and I hate to say that but it’s just repetitive and repetitive,” said Austin Redmond.

Students used their passion to reach lawmakers.

Several of the students pointing to the recent vote at the state level to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41. As a result, permits through the sheriff’s offices before buying a gun are no longer required. Instead, those buying a gun will have to go through a federal background check like already required for rifles.

Gun-advocates believe the federal background check is a better way to determine who is suitable to buy a firearm.