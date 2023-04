CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Leon Levine who founded the world renown Family Dollar store has died. Levine opened Family Dollar at the age of 21 and it gradually grew over its 65 year history.

He started the Leon Levine Foundation with the design of empowering people and investing in communities, as stated on their official website. This foundation has supported nonprofits in North and South Carolina that specialize in education, healthcare, human services, and Jewish values.

Leon Levine was 85.