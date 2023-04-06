Hudson Woman Charged with Sex Offenses Involving A Minor

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Hudson woman is behind bars and charged with sex offenses involving a minor.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says on March 31, 2023, they received a report regarding an alleged sexual assault of a child by an adult. Detectives say after an extensive investigation and several interviews, a warrant was issued for 58-year-old Rosa Williams Hollifield.

Hollifield was taken into custody on Wednesday. She is charged with four counts of statutory sexual offense with a person is 15 years of age or younger and given a $200,000 bond.

Authorities say this case is still under investigation.