Chilly Start to Monday

Frost Advisory for the Piedmont until 9am

Sunny and mild Monday

Warming up to near 80 by the end of the week

Chilly start to our Monday with temps in the 30s across the region. Clear skies and calm winds means some patchy frost will be possible with an advisory across the Piedmont until 9am. High pressure will keep us nice and dry for much of the week with a mild and sunny day today. Highs will reach the mid 60s. But, clear and chilly temps back in the forecast tonight with lows falling back to the mid to upper 30s – which means patchy frost once again possible early tomorrow morning. Temps will climb back to seasonable highs tomorrow afternoon — into the low 70s. By Thursday highs will top out near 80. A low pressure system will bring widespread rain to the Carolinas beginning Thursday night through Friday. However, unlike last week, temps will remain warm with highs in the upper 70s with scattered showers and storms this weekend.